Leading holiday company Hays Travel is to open in Peterborough this week.

National holiday company Hays Travel is to open its new store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre on Friday (October 31).

The date has now been revealed the date of its return to the centre after leaving the centre during the pandemic in 2021.

The new store is located on the ground floor next to Pandora and opposite Boots and will create ten jobs.

Hays Travel in Queensgate.

Hays had acquired the outlet when it took over the former Thomas Cook stores in 2019 following the Peterborough-based holiday giant’s collapse.

Friday will also be the grand opening of Roots and Rise, a new arts and sports hub in the centre.

The hub, run by Roland Burt, who runs the RB7 Arts Centre community interest company, opened in the centre last month. The space will be used for exhibitions and workshops and will be used by organisations such as Top Yard Boxing, RB7, Peterborough United Foundation, Sharp Edged, Peterborough Lions and Make a Difference (MAD) Sports.