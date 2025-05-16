Nursery group in Peterborough scoops top industry award for the fifth year running

"To receive this award for the fifth year running is nothing short of phenomenal”

A nursery group based in Peterborough is celebrating after picking up a top industry award.

Stars Day Nurseries has been recognised as one of the ‘Top 20 Rated Nursery Groups’ in the East of England by daynurseries.co.uk — marking its fifth consecutive year receiving the honour.

In addition to the group-wide accolade, several of its individual settings have also been recognised. Two of these are in Peterborough – Shining Stars Pre-School, in Garton End Road, and Shooting Stars Pre-School, in Gunthorpe, both of which scooped ‘Top Pre-School in the East of England’ for the first time.

The Shooting Stars Pre-School Team in Peterborough with their award.

The awards are based on the reviews and recommendations of families, which Stars Day Nurseries says “makes the recognition a heartfelt testament to the trust and appreciation of the Stars community”.

A spokesperson added: “As the celebrations begin, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our families and team members who made this remarkable achievement possible.”

CEO Mohammed Younis OBE added: "To receive this award for the fifth year running is nothing short of phenomenal.

"I am immensely proud of every team member across our nurseries and pre-schools. Their passion, dedication, and care are what make Stars Day Nurseries a place where children thrive and families feel confident and supported. This recognition belongs to each of them – and to the wonderful families who continue to place their trust in us."

The Shining Stars Pre-School team in Peterborough with their award.

Stars Day Nurseries operates 15 nursery and pre-school settings across the region, stating they are “committed to delivering high-quality, nurturing early years education in safe and inspiring environments”.