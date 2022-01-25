Newly-refurbished £2m car showroom opens in Peterborough

The multi-million pound refurbishment at Marshall Volvo, on Mallory Road in Boongate, began last year and, despite pandemic restrictions and setbacks, has now reopened as a state-of-the-art showroom.

The new space features a signature lounge area complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, which allows visitors to relax in the lounge with Swedish cakes and coffee or carry on working with free Wi-Fi.

On the outside, large exterior and interior glazing has been used to create a seamless transition between the showroom and workshops, allowing customers to see all vehicle activities.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics – in fact, these have been removed from the showroom completely.

In addition to a new look, the Peterborough-based retailer has also expanded, with a larger showroom offering a greater display of petrol, fully electric and hybrid cars, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used models on the forecourt. Over 100 different checks ensure these models are not just safe but performing to the highest standard with the latest Volvo parts and software.

Marshall Volvo Peterborough is also continuing to offer a streamlined service to car owners which has been proven to halve waiting times. The new Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out. Two technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be carried out.

Dominic Meacham, General Manager at Marshall Volvo Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to officially open the doors to our new home, not least because this impressive new development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences and efficiency.

“After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models over the last year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom that puts electrification at the forefront of our approach, and with an ultra-modern interior, the future of motoring has certainly arrived at Marshall Volvo Peterborough.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective and current customers down for a cup of coffee, to discuss their purchasing and servicing needs and the future of electrification.”

