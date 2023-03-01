A map of the development area.

Plans for a new Lincolnshire Gateway development are set to be put out for public consultation.

The proposed 750,000 square feet development is expected to bring jobs and investment on the edge of Spalding.

Alcan Properties Limited has put together proposals for premium, energy-efficient warehouse and logistics facilities to attract high-profile companies to the site.

The new development would cover roughly 18.5 hectares of land to the south of Spalding town centre identified for development in the 2019 Lincolnshire Local Plan – between the B1173 Barrier Bank and the A16.

Plans for the scheme are being drawn up by UMC Architects, with Lincolnshire-based legal and professional services firm Knights co-ordinating the work which will support a future application for outline planning permission.

Before any planning application is submitted, members of the public are being invited to find out more at an informal drop-in session between 2pm and 7pm on Monday 13th March at Welland Yacht Club in Spalding.

Councillor Nick Worth, South Holland District Council deputy leader, said: “It is testament to the national, and even international, reputation of South Holland that we continue to attract major investment to the District, bringing new jobs for our residents, improvements to infrastructure and new opportunities for local businesses.

“It is really positive to see proposals put forward for this prime site in Spalding, and I would encourage people to attend the consultation event and find out more about the plans being put forward.”

Emma White, acting on behalf of Alcan Properties, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals and in so doing have the opportunity to deliver on South Holland District Council’s aspiration for this site, to see it developed.

“Our proposals will provide much-needed storage and distribution space and will generate significant employment opportunities for the local population during both the construction phase and once the units are occupied.

“We have been working alongside South Holland District Council and Lincolnshire County Council in developing our scheme and we are keen to explain our plans and to hear the views of people and businesses local to the site, prior to submission of our application.”

James Rigby, Senior Associate at Knights, added: “I am delighted to be able share these exciting proposals with members of the public. The scheme seeks to bring forward a Prestige Employment Site in accordance with the allocation in the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan and we are actively looking to explore opportunities to improve the site’s connectivity to adjacent communities as a key element of the proposals.