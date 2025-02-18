New vow to help Peterborough's jobless over 50s back into work

Figures show 16% rise in claimants

​Jobcentre bosses in Peterborough have vowed to ensure help is in place to get jobless people aged 50 plus back into work. ​

The message of support comes as new figures show the number of people aged 50 and above in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit has risen by 16 percent over the year.

The data shows that last month there were 1,645 claimants compared to 1,420 in the same month last year. It is a rise of 225 people. An increased rate of 14 percent.

​Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, says Jobcentres are looking to get more 50 plus people into work

The rate of increase is the highest of the other groups, which are all ages and 18 to 24 years old – both of which rose by 13 percent over the same time.

However, the new increase in the over 50s claimants is lower than in December last year, which saw a hike of 22 percent in the same month in 2023.

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are still working hard to help the over 50s into the workplace.

“We continue to run in-house 50 plus information sessions that focus on topics such as job seeking, interviewing, pension planning, budgeting, self-confidence, healthy living, menopause. “We are running ‘MoT’ sessions where we help people understand their finances, how much they need and their pensions.”

She said that the reasons for the increase were not clear but could be down to ‘churn’

"People at this time of life can often choose to take some time out of the workplace and then opt to go back in later.”

According to the new figures, there are currently 7,940 Universal Credit claimants of all ages in Peterborough – up from 7,025 in January 2024.