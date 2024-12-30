Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The restaurant opened its doors on Saturday (December 28).

Peterborough’s new Taco Bell has officially opened its doors.

The new restaurant is located inside Queensgate, next to Millie’s Cookies and looks out onto Cathedral Square and opened its doors for the first time on Saturday (December 28).

For the meantime, the Mexican-inspired restaurant will be open from 11am to 1pm and will provide indoor seating for 20 people.

Peterborough's new Taco Bell opens for business

The unit has been created by combining a vacant shop frequently used as a pop-up with access from inside the doors closest to McDonald’s and the other part of what was the pre-Queensgate Bell and Oak Hotel, last seen in the 1970s.

The restaurant is expected to employ about 36 staff (16 full-time and 20 part-time).It will serve up fan-favourites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Crunchy Taco Supreme, and Volcano Burrito alongside vegetarian options, all with the fast, friendly service Taco Bell fans have come to know and love.

"At Taco Bell, we’re world famous for our unique and craveable menu, flavour explosion and bold experiences from innovative new items to iconic classics," said Chet Patel, Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell UK & Europe. "We’re excited to bring our unique brand culture and connect with the people of Peterborough".

"We’re thrilled to expand Taco Bell into new areas across the UK. This new Peterborough Taco Bell being our sixth equity restaurant opening since October of this year demonstrates our confidence in the market and sets the stage for future growth opportunities,” added Ian Cranna, General Manager of Bell Europe.