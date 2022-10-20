The new Greggs at the Bretton Centre.

Peterborough’s sixth Greggs bakery has officially opened.

The bakery, which is located at Unit 9 at the Bretton Centre, on Bretton Way, opened its doors on Tuesday (October 18).

Greggs has confirmed that the store’s opening has created 16 jobs and will open between 6am and 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

Shop Manager Marco Casal said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Peterborough has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The bakery will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s new autumn menu offerings: the Vegan Southern Fried Chicken Baguette, Vegan Bean and CheeZe Toastie and Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette.

Freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.