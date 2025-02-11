New Personalised Care Team Lead at South Peterborough Primary Care Network
They work with patients on a range of non-clinical needs, connecting patients to community services and completing Personalised Care Plans to find out 'what matters to the patient in the health care journey.'
Dawn, who has a background in health and social care, said: ‘I have always worked in support and started as a lead specialist support with young people with learning difficulties and mental health issues in the education setting and community. For the past four years I have been a social prescriber for adults and young people in rural Lincolnshire and two different PCNs across Peterborough. Supporting people and focusing on health inequalities in our communities is a big passion for me.’
She joined South Peterborough PCN as she wanted to be part of a bigger team. She will be leading a 13-strong team in Yaxley, New Queen Street, Old Fletton and Wansford surgeries. She will be involved in two major projects – The Horizontal Project and Tier 2, working with people who are frequent attenders at GP surgeries or who have specialist care needs.
Dawn said: ‘I have been meeting up with colleagues and practice managers to discuss the role and how I can help their patients. I have been very fortunate as the surgeries have been very welcoming. I have also received a lot of help and support from my colleagues and feel fortunate to be working with such a professional PCN.’