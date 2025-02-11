New Personalised Care Team Lead at South Peterborough Primary Care Network

Dawn Farey is the new appointment at South Peterborough Primary Care Network. Her role is to oversee the personalised care team of social prescribers, health and wellbeing coaches and care co-ordinators.

They work with patients on a range of non-clinical needs, connecting patients to community services and completing Personalised Care Plans to find out 'what matters to the patient in the health care journey.'

Dawn, who has a background in health and social care, said: ‘I have always worked in support and started as a lead specialist support with young people with learning difficulties and mental health issues in the education setting and community. For the past four years I have been a social prescriber for adults and young people in rural Lincolnshire and two different PCNs across Peterborough. Supporting people and focusing on health inequalities in our communities is a big passion for me.’

She joined South Peterborough PCN as she wanted to be part of a bigger team. She will be leading a 13-strong team in Yaxley, New Queen Street, Old Fletton and Wansford surgeries. She will be involved in two major projects – The Horizontal Project and Tier 2, working with people who are frequent attenders at GP surgeries or who have specialist care needs.

Dawn Farey.

Dawn said: ‘I have been meeting up with colleagues and practice managers to discuss the role and how I can help their patients. I have been very fortunate as the surgeries have been very welcoming. I have also received a lot of help and support from my colleagues and feel fortunate to be working with such a professional PCN.’