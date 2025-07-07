New pancake house opens for business in Peterborough

Pancakery has opened its doors in Rivergate Arcade, offering a range of pancakes, cakes and bakes to its customers.

Amber Stewart has opened the new bakery with a view to offering in-store baked treats to visitors to the town centre.

The menu consists of cakes, bakes as well as a choice of Mini Dutch, Thick Stack or Crepes as well as a choice of two toppings and a sauce for £8.99. Toppings include: Nutella, Lotus Biscoff, Oreo, fruit, greek yoghurt, cinnamon and much more with sauces ranging from maple syrup, salted caramel, white chocolate and more.

A children’s menu for £6.99, including mini pancake fruit kebabs, pancake spaghetti, chocolate chip stacks is also available.

Amber and her team only use locally sourced ingredients and provide a range of free from and gluten free recipes and are now working on specialised recipes for people with Diabetes.

Amber said: “I have previously worked in hospitality and catering for over 15 years working my way up to head chef and restaurant manager at a number of locations but when my daughter was born I needed a steady 9-5 job so I want into corporate finance.

Now that she is older though, I have taken the opportunity for this new venture. I wish I had done it years ago!

“It has been amazing to go back to my roots and do something that really brings me joy. It’s been going really well and it has been a really wonderful journey. I’ve made lots of connections with our lovely customers and nearby businesses.

“We have a real joy and passion for what we do.”