New owners for Peterborough pharmacy

Mark Page, from Christie & Co, and new owners

West Town Pharmacy was purchased by Paydens Ltd in 2016 as part of a group acquisition - but was recently brought to market as, geographically, it did not fit with the group’s, mainly Kent-based, portfolio. It has now been purchased husband-and-wife first-time buyers, Kamal and Dharini Kadhi.

Speaking on behalf of Paydens Ltd, Director, John McConville, said: “West Town Pharmacy was not a good fit for the Paydens Group, so we decided to sell the business. We are pleased that the pharmacy will be an independent family business and wish the new owners every success.”

Mark Page, Director at Christie & Co who handled the sale, comments, “This is another example of a pharmacy moving from corporate ownership into independent hands which has been commonplace in the market over the past few years. We wish Mr and Mrs Kadhi all the very best with their new venture.”