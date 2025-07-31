New office and senior appointments for Aon in Peterborough

Tim Porter, Aon

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, has demonstrated its commitment to its client base in and around Cambridgeshire by moving to a new office and making two senior appointments.

Tim Porter, who joined Aon six months ago, has been promoted to the head of office role and will lead the Peterborough Advisory team as they focus on growing existing and new Commercial Risk business across Cambridgeshire. He has a career spanning over 30 years, during which he has worked in both the insurance and finance industries. Prior to joining Aon, he was a commercial director in a private equity-backed specialist lender.

Tim said: “I wanted to return to the field of insurance and work for a broker with ambitious growth plans that also supports continuous personal development - Aon proved to be a natural fit.

“Since joining, I have met so many colleagues with one thing in common - they all put their clients’ needs at the heart of everything they do. As I now take on the head of office role, I’m looking forward to working as part of the leadership team to drive positive change and great client outcomes. This will see our presence in the region go from strength to strength.”

Adele McCormick joins Aon’s Peterborough office in the role of client services manager having spent over 20 years in insurance, most recently as a commercial team manager at One Broker.

Adele said: “When I was approached about the role at Aon, I was intrigued to find out more about the company as I knew that it had a strong reputation for supporting its colleagues to grow and develop in their roles.

“It has proven to be a very exciting time to join the Aon team in Peterborough – there is great potential for growth, and everyone is genuinely excited for the opportunities that are open to us as a team.”

Adele and Tim’s appointments coincide with the relocation of Aon’s Peterborough 14-strong team to a new, more modern, serviced office on Peterborough Business Park.