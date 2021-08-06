New mobility showroom to open at Peterborough retail park

Mobility Your Way showroom at Peterborough One Retail Park.

Mobility Your Way will be hosting a grand opening of their new flagship showroom at Peterborough One Retail Park next Monday (August 16) from 10am.

The family run business will be opening its fourth showroom, to go along with its presence in Desborough, Market Harborough and Rugby and offer a wide variety of products to support people with their mobility.

These include rise recliners, stairlifts, mobility scooters, daily living aids, wheelchairs, bathroom adaptations and many more.

As part of the opening on August 16, the showroom will be offering 25 percent off everything.