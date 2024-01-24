New McDonald's restaurant approved in Peterborough
Plans for a new McDonalds in Peterborough have been approved.
The fast food giants will be opening its ninth takeaway in the city at the Bretton Centre.
The new restaurant will be moving into the old Laura Ashley unit, close to the entrance of the centre. The unit will, however, be divided up to allow a new unit to be created next to McDonalds for a separate retailer to move into.
The restaurant would take 376 of the 531 square metres internal floor space, leaving around 155 square metres for the other unit.
There will be 80 seats inside with 20 staff on site during the peak shifts of Friday evening and Saturday lunch time.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week between 6am and 1am.
The restaurant will join existing McDonalds in Peterborough at Queensgate, Bourges Boulevard, Boongate, Hampton, Lincoln Road, Eye Green, Haddon and Glinton.