New JD Sports store opens in Peterborough creating 32 jobs
A new JD Sports store has opened in Peterborough’s Serpentine Gree,, creating 32 jobs.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:14 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:38 pm
‘The King of Trainers’’ new store opened at the Serpentine Shopping Centre on Saturday and will complement the existing JD location in Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The store has employed 32 new staff members from the Peterborough area and there are Christmas temp jobs available to apply for from now till the end of November.
You can find vacancies on JD’s Careers page - https://jdfashionplc.team.careers/jd/
A spokesperson for JD said: “We’re delighted to be opening a second JD store in Peterborough.
“This will offer shoppers a wider selection from our extensive range of best-in-class sports fashion wear.”