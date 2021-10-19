New JD Sports store opens in Peterborough creating 32 jobs

Serpentine Green

‘The King of Trainers’’ new store opened at the Serpentine Shopping Centre on Saturday and will complement the existing JD location in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The store has employed 32 new staff members from the Peterborough area and there are Christmas temp jobs available to apply for from now till the end of November.

You can find vacancies on JD’s Careers page - https://jdfashionplc.team.careers/jd/

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for JD said: “We’re delighted to be opening a second JD store in Peterborough.