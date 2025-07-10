New Greggs set to be be added to Peterborough petrol station

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:29 BST
A new branch of Greggs is set to be open in Peterborough.

The Greggs will be added to the Morrisons filling station located on Lincoln Road in Walton.

Building work has began at the site and a new sign has appeared stating ‘Greggs Coming Soon.’

The move is set to mirror that of Morrisons filling stations across the country, many of which have a Greggs kiosk inside; including the station at Eye Green.

Construction at Morrisons on Lincoln Road, Walton.placeholder image
Construction at Morrisons on Lincoln Road, Walton.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked Greggs for an estimated opening date but a spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough later this year. While we are unable to share any details at the moment, we will share further information nearer the time.”

