New Greggs set to be be added to Peterborough petrol station
A new branch of Greggs is set to be open in Peterborough.
Building work has began at the site and a new sign has appeared stating ‘Greggs Coming Soon.’
The move is set to mirror that of Morrisons filling stations across the country, many of which have a Greggs kiosk inside; including the station at Eye Green.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked Greggs for an estimated opening date but a spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough later this year. While we are unable to share any details at the moment, we will share further information nearer the time.”