New Greggs set to be be added to Peterborough petrol station

A new branch of Greggs is set to be open in Peterborough.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greggs will be added to the Morrisons filling station located on Lincoln Road in Walton.

Building work has began at the site and a new sign has appeared stating ‘Greggs Coming Soon.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move is set to mirror that of Morrisons filling stations across the country, many of which have a Greggs kiosk inside; including the station at Eye Green.

Construction at Morrisons on Lincoln Road, Walton.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked Greggs for an estimated opening date but a spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough later this year. While we are unable to share any details at the moment, we will share further information nearer the time.”