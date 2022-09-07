New Greggs in Peterborough on course for opening at the end of the month
The new Greggs will be the chain’s sixth stand-alone bakery in Peterborough.
A new Greggs bakery is set to open at the Bretton Centre this month.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the new bakery is expected to be opened around the date of the last weekend of the month in the unit next to Dominoes Pizza at the centre.
In recent weeks, the chain has been recruiting staff for the new store, which will be the city’s sixth stand-alone store- along with the stores in Queensgate, on Bridge Street, Long Causeway at Fletton Quays and at the Orton Centre.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in The Bretton Centre in the next few weeks. While we are unable to share any further details at the moment, we will be sure to share further information shortly.”
Progress is also being made on the new Greggs at Serpentine Green. The completion is believed to have been slowed down by supply issues caused by the war in Ukraine and Greggs was only able to confirm that the opening date would be “later this year.”