New general manager and head chef boosts top Stamford hotel
Stamford boutique hotel The William Cecil is looking to further enhance its food and drink offering and overall guest experience with a new general manager and head chef .
The hotel, which forms part of the Hillbrooke Hotels collection, has called upon the extensive experience of new general manager, Sergio Martinez and recently appointed head chef, Liam Goodwill, with both additions looking to cement the hotel as one of Lincolnshire’s most popular destinations.
After completing his management training in 2009 at The Ritz London, Sergio was catapulted into a successful career of senior roles at an array of high-end hotels and restaurants — with notable examples including Sudbury House Hotel, Langoed Hall Hotel, and his most recent role as operations manager at the newly refurbished Haycock Manor Hotel.
With an equally impressive culinary career, Liam has over 22 years of experience working within top-quality kitchens — achieving his first head chef position in 2006 aged 24. During his career, he has refined his own personal style and during his time at the 4-star Rushton Hall, consistently produced 3 AA Rosette-standard food for over 8 years.
Standing on the edge of the historic Burghley Estate, the William Cecil has been widely recognised for its personal approach and luxury function space. The acquisitions of Sergio and Liam will provide an opportunity to build upon an already established and thriving business, with its recent success at this year's Hitched Wedding Awards being a sign of success to come.
Commenting on his new role as general manager, Sergio said: “The William Cecil is a forward-thinking and impressive hotel with a really unique style — something I am determined to preserve. The team has been so welcoming and the abundance of talent on display makes me extremely optimistic for the future. I have had the pleasure of working in some amazing hotels during my career but I was completely captivated by this hotel and the beautiful town of Stamford. I hope to keep the business firmly on its current trajectory and want the William Cecil to be the first name people think of when visiting the area.”
Head chef, Liam commented: “The food and drink offering at the hotel is already exceptional and I am very excited to see how I can build upon this. I look forward to working alongside my amazing kitchen team to create seasonal, diverse menus that champion the abundance of amazing local produce on our doorstep. We want the hotel to be as well known for its restaurant and catering services as it is for its great accommodation. My overall aim is to offer a consistent and high-quality dining experience that is popular amongst both guests and the local community.”
Paul Brown, managing director of Hillbrooke Hotels, said: “Sergio and Liam were the perfect fit for the Hillbrooke family and we are confident that their unique styles and eye for detail will be a valuable asset to the William Cecil. Following the hotel’s recent success at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2022, we are currently carrying out further renovations to its wedding offering — so watch this space as there are exciting things to come.”