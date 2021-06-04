New babycare boutique opens near Peterborough

The store is the online retailer’s first shop unit, having traded online for the past 15 years.

It is located at 23b King Street, Industrial Estate, Langtoft PE6 9NF and is open 9am-5pm on weekdays, with weekend opening times to be announced soon.

The store aims to stock everything a new parent could need from stroller fans to 3-in-1 travel systems and many more products from their onsite warehouse.

They also offer local delivery as well as an in-store seat to demonstrate car seat fitting while the pandemic prevents them from actually fitting the seats.

Brand Manager Kate Porter said: “We’re really excited to be opening up this baby boutique! Olivers BabyCare has over 14 years of industry experience. We have a parent focused team with extensive product knowledge. Our team has experience of serving customers at ExCel London, Olympia London and NEC Birmingham Baby Shows and can’t wait to share this with local customers in store.

“We want to be a one-stop shop for parents for all their childcare needs. We sell everything from bibs to travel systems. With big brands such as John Lewis and Mothercare closing in Peterborough, we want to fill that gap for parents who have been left with nowhere to go for advice and support.”

To find out more about Oliver’s Baby Care Boutique, visit www.oliversbabycare.co.uk/boutique/ or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/babycareolivers/.

