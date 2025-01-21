National recognition for sustainability strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green law firm Roythornes is celebrating another sustainability success after being shortlisted in a national award for their sustainability strategy.

The Legal 500 ESG awards recognise firms across the UK that are excelling in their Environmental, Social and Governance practices and the leading law firm has been nominated in the category “Best Environmental/Sustainability Strategy”.

Speaking about the shortlisting, Operations Director Ann Barrasso who leads the firm’s sustainability programme said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted – this is a national award, and we are up against some of the largest firms in the country, which have whole teams working on their sustainability interventions and programs. Whilst we have no full-time sustainability personnel, we do have an incredibly enthusiastic workforce led by a committed management team, which is so important if your strategies are to generate positive actions.”

Roythornes Operations Director Ann Barrasso

Ann went on to say that the firm had made significant investments to reduce their impact on the planet including installing solar panels on their office roofs, installing EV charging points for staff and more environmentally friendly heating and ventilation systems where possible.

The firm, which operates out of 5 offices across the East of England and Midlands has been successful in a number of awards for their sustainability work.

Ann continued:

“It’s not just about the awards, but it is nice to have the efforts of everyone in the firm recognised by external parties. We still have a long way to go, but national recognition encourages us that we are taking many of the right steps in our sustainability journey.”