More than 100 seasonal jobs created at Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre

Retailers at the Queensgate shopping centre are creating more than 100 jobs in the run-up to Christmas.

The seasonal jobs are a mix of full-time, part-time, permanent and temporary positions.

Retailers are recruiting people to fill these roles to support the stores for the traditional Christmas rush.

The jobs created include 20 at Boots, which has full- and part-time vacancies to seasonal roles at Hotel Chocolat, The Fragrance Shop, Tiger and Pandora.

In addition, there are roles available for a part-time bar staff position at When Polly Met Fergie, a permanent Supervisor role at Clintons, or a permanent full- or part-time job at Auntie Anne’s.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “It’s that time of year when our retailers are very eager to fill any vacant roles.

"So if you’re looking for a job, now’s the time to put yourself out there.

"Come along to the shopping centre armed with your CV and talk to our retail mangers in each store, or apply online through our website.

"Just before Christmas there are lots of opportunities in retail, so don’t delay. We hope to have you on board at Queensgate very soon.

"If you’re a mum or dad looking for a bit of extra income before Christmas, a gap-year student saving for your travels, or a retiree getting bored at home, a seasonal role might just what you need.

"Or if you’re looking for a new career or job where you can earn a regular, stable income, check out the permanent vacancies on offer.

"Whatever you’re after, it’s important to remember that Queensgate and its retailers celebrate and seek diversity and these opportunities are for everyone."

To check out some of the jobs on offer visit http://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/jobs.html or pop into individual stores with your CV to find out exactly what is available.