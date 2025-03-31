MHA’s Lewis Jacobs wins prestigious Knox Prize for Highest ICAEW Tax Compliance exam score worldwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MHA, Accountancy firm and UK member of Baker Tilly International, is delighted to celebrate the outstanding achievement of 21-year-old Lewis Jacobs, who has secured the highest mark worldwide in the ICAEW Tax Compliance exam, earning the prestigious Knox Prize.

On receiving the news Lewis, who is based in Peterborough comments: “When I saw my score, the first thing I did was check the ICAEW website as I couldn’t believe it — and there was my name on the front page!”

Lewis credits his success to rigorous preparation, self-discipline and a unique approach to learning saying. “I wouldn’t say I’m naturally gifted when it comes to academics, but I’ve always worked hard. My method is simple: I study every chapter thoroughly, writing it out repeatedly until it sticks, and only then do I start tackling practice questions,”.

Despite the challenges of an intense study routine, Lewis remained diligent. “The biggest aspect was the sheer time commitment—it completely took over my life. But I never want to walk into an exam feeling unsure. I wanted to know I was going to pass and aim for 100%.”

Joe Spencer, Staff Partner at MHA, said “We are all delighted with the achievements of Lewis. The result is testament to how he approaches not only his studies but also his work with MHA - diligent, detailed and practical, developing all the skills to be a great adviser for the future”.

Looking ahead, Lewis is focused on his continued growth at MHA. “I’m keen on taking on more responsibility and moving up the ranks as soon as I can. I’d like to step into a management role in the future, but for now, my main goal is to become fully qualified and explore my options from there. I would like to add that I feel very lucky to have had MHA’s support, they have not only given me a huge amount of guidance, support and encouragement regarding my ambitions, but also enabled me the time to study”.

Joe Spencer adds “MHA offers its staff a platform to develop their skills and knowledge, applying this day in day out, building foundations to become the best they can be to fulfil their ambitions. Lewis’s peers and colleagues also play a vital role by offering a supportive environment in the workplace. In exchange, we expect there is a reciprocal level of commitment towards their studies and work. Being clear and transparent with expectations and by supporting collectively along the way, great things can be achieved”.

For aspiring ACA students, Lewis offers the following words of advice: “Do every single practice question you can find. Develop a technique that works for you so that answering becomes second nature. And always attempt every question in the exam—there are always marks available if you show your working.”

Outside of his professional ambitions, Lewis finds balance through his passion for sports, particularly Chelsea Football Club, and socialising with friends. “It’s important to switch off from studying and just enjoy the moment.”