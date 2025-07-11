MHA Peterborough office takes on Pretty Muddy for Cancer Research UK

A dedicated team from MHA’s Peterborough office took part in the Pretty Muddy 5k at Rutland Showground, raising vital funds and awareness for Cancer Research UK.

The event is part of the popular Race for Life series, which brings together communities across the country to support cancer research and those affected by the disease.

The Pretty Muddy 5k is a muddy obstacle course designed to challenge participants’ endurance, strength and team spirit. Along the route, the team faced a variety of obstacles including crawling through muddy pits, climbing over walls and sliding through muddy slopes. Despite the physical challenge and the mess, the team embraced the event with enthusiasm and positivity, united by a shared commitment to raising money for a cause close to many hearts.

The MHA Peterborough team consisted of 13 colleagues from various departments across the office, all volunteering their time and energy to participate. They initially set a fundraising target of £500 but were overwhelmed by the generosity of supporters, friends and family. Through donations and sponsorship, the team raised over £2,000, helping Cancer Research UK to fund crucial research projects, provide support services and promote cancer awareness.

MHA staff running the race

Cancer Research UK is one of the largest charities in the UK dedicated to beating cancer through research, education and advocacy. Funds raised at events like Pretty Muddy contribute directly to breakthroughs in treatment and early detection, helping to save lives every day.

“I am incredibly proud of our Peterborough team for taking on the Pretty Muddy challenge with such energy and commitment. It’s fantastic to see colleagues from across the office come together for a cause that touches so many lives. Their efforts, both on the course and in smashing their fundraising target, show the true spirit of our team and the power of supporting something bigger than ourselves.”

— Joe Spencer, People Operations Partner, Peterborough

MHA would like to thank everyone who donated, supported and cheered on the team on the day. Their encouragement made the challenging course all the more enjoyable and helped the team push through the mud and obstacles with smiles on their faces.