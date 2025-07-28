MHA offices celebrate exam success and career progression

Robert Butler, People Operations Partner at MHA

MHA’s Milton Keynes and Peterborough offices are celebrating another strong period of exam passes and well-earned promotions, highlighting the incredible talent and ambition of our people. Across both offices, more than 40 colleagues have passed recent professional exams, including ACA, ACCA, AAT, ATT and CTA. These results reflect not only individual dedication, but also the supportive and growth-focused culture we are proud to nurture at MHA.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many, these passes mark significant milestones on the path to becoming fully qualified professionals. From early-stage exams to advanced modules, the breadth of qualifications and the number of colleagues progressing speak volumes about the strength of our development programmes and the ambition of our teams.

Among the successes were several impressive exam scores, with results in the high 80s and low 90s across challenging ACA modules such as Audit, Accounting, Business Planning and Strategy. In Tax, a wave of passes across ATT and CTA exams reinforces the depth of technical talent across the region. Our colleagues studying AAT and ACCA also achieved excellent results, with many continuing to build their experience while working on client-facing projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These achievements come at a time of ongoing growth across the two offices. Alongside exam success, we have also celebrated a number of internal promotions, with team members stepping into new roles that reflect their commitment, performance and potential.

Robert Butler, People Operations Partner in MHA’s Milton Keynes office, said:

“These kinds of results don’t happen by accident. They’re the result of real dedication, strong team support, and a culture that prioritises learning and development. What has stood out to me most is the camaraderie among our students and the way they support each other, share knowledge and choose to study together rather than alone.

It has also been great to see everyone making the most of our new office space and facilities, which have really helped create an environment where people feel comfortable, connected and focused. It’s inspiring to watch them grow in confidence, gain experience and take real ownership of their careers. That’s exactly what we want to see at MHA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At MHA, training and development are more than a box to tick. Whether someone joins us through our graduate programme, as an apprentice, or as a career-changer, we provide the tools, encouragement and opportunities to succeed. We believe in learning by doing, and we ensure that everyone has access to real experience from the start – working with a wide range of clients, across industries, and alongside supportive mentors who genuinely care.

We know that every career looks different, which is why flexibility, clear progression routes and personal growth plans are built into our approach. Many of those celebrating promotions today started with us just a few years ago on training contracts. Others have taken alternative routes, showing that there is no single path to success at MHA – only a shared belief in investing in people, and helping each other go further.

As part of the Baker Tilly International network, our people also benefit from being part of something much bigger. With access to a global community of professionals across 141 territories, the opportunities to learn, collaborate and expand your horizons are always there.

This latest round of exam success and promotions is a reflection of who we are as a firm. We are proud to be a place where talented, curious and driven people can thrive. Whether you are just starting out or ready to take your next step, at MHA you are never just a number. You are part of a team that believes in you, and a firm that is committed to helping you build a career that counts.