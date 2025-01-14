Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough visits Cadent apprentices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution company, was delighted to welcome Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to its Vicarage Road depot for a recent visit.

Dr Johnson took time to come along to the site to learn more about the important work that Cadent does across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and the East of England to keep people safe and warm in their homes. The mayor was also keen to meet Cadent’s apprentices who were on site for one of their regular assessment days.

The mayor was welcomed to the site by Cadent’s East of England Network Director, Vicky Grieve, and Dan Ridlington, Head of Customer Operations. Dr Johnson was given a rundown of all the work carried out in the network including the Services Beyond the Meter programme which offers the most vulnerable of customers a range of additional services that are designed to help them get their households and appliances back on gas.

Dr Johnson also received a presentation about hydrogen and biomethane before learning more about the different types of apprenticeship schemes that are offered by Cadent across all its network areas.

Dr Johnson visits Cadent

Speaking about his visit, Dr Johnson said: “As mayor, I always want to make sure I'm working with companies in the local area to find out what they're doing to support our communities. The work Cadent does in our region in terms of pipe network and gas distribution is vital, and seeing that they are look ahead to a potential transition from natural methane to more sustainable sources is very encouraging.”

“It was also wonderful to meet a number of apprentices from around the area who are working hard to become fully qualified engineers. The training and support that they receive from Cadent is brilliant and I look forward to seeing them progress their careers in our city, towns and villages.”

Vicky Grieve, Network Director for Cadent in the East of England, added: “It’s always great to have the opportunity to invite people like Nik along to see what it is that we get up to. He is super passionate about the area and was really interested to hear what is going on around our network and what the future of gas might look like moving forward.

“We had the opportunity to discuss the transition toward net zero with biomethane and hydrogen. We also spoke about the importance of apprenticeships and the schemes that we provide at Cadent to encourage a local workforce.”