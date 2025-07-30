Mantle Space grows in the heart of Cambridge with new Regent Street expansion

Mantle Space, the largest flexible workspace operator in Cambridge, is pleased to announce the expansion of 95 Regent Street, adding an additional 8,000 sq ft of premium office space to meet growing demand for high-quality, flexible work environments in the city.

Located in the heart of Cambridge’s central business district, 95 Regent Street is an iconic Portland stone building originally constructed in 1974 and comprehensively refurbished in 2019. With this latest expansion, the building now offers 22,500 sq ft of modern office space, housing over 400 desks, meeting rooms, breakout areas, and a rooftop terrace with capacity for up to 70 people.

This expansion reinforces Mantle Space’s long-standing commitment to Cambridge’s business ecosystem. Since opening its first centre in the city in 2013, Mantle Space has grown to operate four centres in and around Cambridge, including locations at The Officers’ Mess in Duxford, 95 Regent Street and Nine Hills Road, making it the region’s leading provider of flexible workspace.

Mantle Space also operates The Bradfield Centre on behalf of Trinity College Cambridge, a landmark innovation hub at the Cambridge Science Park. This partnership reflects Mantle’s deep integration into the city’s innovation infrastructure, supporting over 100 companies and 600+ members in a space designed to accelerate science and technology ventures.

Cambridge stands proudly among the world’s elite innovation hubs, with £25bn in annual turnover from knowledge-intensive firms, 125 Nobel Prize winners, and 26 unicorns underscoring its global leadership in science, innovation, and idea generation.

“Cambridge is a key location for Mantle Space,” said Guy Baker, CEO at Mantle Space. “Since opening our first centre, we’ve seen the city evolve into a true hub for innovation and enterprise. Expanding 95 Regent Street allows us to continue supporting that growth.”

Mantle Space has become a hub for community and charitable engagement. The company regularly hosts events such as the Go Meet Cambridge networking series, which not only fosters local business connections but also supports personal development and community recognition. These events often spotlight charitable themes and provide a platform for local causes to gain visibility. These include the Kickstart Coffee initiative, where coffee purchases support the Red Hen Project, and participation in the Cambridge Half Marathon 2024. Staff have also taken part in events like the Cycling Event for Cambridge Cancer Help, and the Coel Cricket Event, which supports multiple charities including Tom’s Trust, Phoenix Trust, LandAid, and Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital.

With a total of eight centres across the South East of England, Mantle Space continues to support the evolving needs of modern businesses. The company’s ambition in Cambridge remains strong, with plans to further invest in the city’s innovation corridor and support its dynamic mix of startups, scaleups, and established enterprises.