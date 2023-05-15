Construction work has started on a new business unit for logistics giant DHL.​

The building will be on the Lightning Park in Huntingdon where Trebor Developments are putting up a two-unit scheme.

A 126,689 square feet unit has already been pre let to DHL UK on a long-term lease.

Ground-breaking: Sarah-Jayne Littlewood (DHL) puts the first spade in the ground to get construction under way on two units at Lightning Park, Huntingdon, with, from left, Kevin Malle (Trebor Developments), Patrick Stanton (Bidwells), Chris Mann (DHL), Greg Dalton (Trebor Developments), Tom Sanderson (Huntingdonshire District Council), Jonathon Walshe (GMI) and Dominic Jefferson (DHL)

It is the third deal that Trebor and DHL have agreed together in 24 months.

A smaller unit of 32,638 square feet has been built alongside and is fully available to potential occupiers.

Main contractor, GMI Construction, says work should be completed by the end of the year.

Greg Dalton, development director for Trebor, said: “We’re delighted to start on site having secured planning, appointed a contractor, and agreed terms with DHL in the first quarter of the year.

"We worked closely with DHL to ensure this new build unit meets their exact requirement and also look forward to delivering a much needed speculative new unit for local occupiers.”

Councillor Tom Sanderson, who represents Huntingdon West Ward on Huntingdonshire District Council, said: “I’m really pleased that this site will be developed and improved, providing better access for local residents as well as creating new jobs.”

Lightning Park Huntingdon is being jointly marketed by Bidwells and Savills.