Local organisations invited to join UK green champions at Peterborough based sustainability event

Organisations are invited to attend the free Investors in the Environment (iiE) Awards 2025 on Thursday 20th November at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, Peterborough. The event is a celebration of sustainability success stories, with inspiring speakers, and practical workshops designed to help organisations deliver impactful change and reduce their impact on the environment.

The headline speaker for the iiE Awards 2025 is Archie Struthers, CEO of Nattergal, who will share insights into developing scalable private nature markets and the role of investment in driving nature recovery. The event will be hosted by Sarah Mukherjee, MBE, CEO of ISEP (formerly IEMA) and former BBC Environment Correspondent, renowned for her engaging insights on environmental leadership and sustainability.

In the morning, delegates can take part in workshops and roundtable discussions offering practical guidance and inspiration for businesses at all stages of their sustainability journey. Following the workshops, guests will enjoy a networking lunch, providing the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, sustainability leaders, and local businesses keen to collaborate on green initiatives.

To round off the day, the afternoon will feature the iiE Awards Ceremony, recognising outstanding achievements across the iiE community.

Roythornes Solicitors winning 10 Years of Green Award with Mark Shayler at iiE Awards 2024

This year marks a major milestone for iiE, with the highest-ever number of award entries, reflecting the growing commitment of businesses across the UK to environmental and social sustainability.

The iiE Awards are proudly sponsored by Graf UK, Roythornes Solicitors, Compare the Market, Green Energy Switch, Cambridge & Counties Bank, and Wastepack.

To reserve your place, register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1450173571189?aff=oddtdtcreator