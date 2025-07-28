Local company Green Energy Switch shortlisted for EV Infrastructure Project of the Year at Solar & Storage Live Awards

The Team Driving Sustainability at Green Energy Switch.

Profit-for-purpose company Green Energy Switch (GES), based in Peterborough, has been announced as a finalist for the prestigious EV Infrastructure Project of the Year at the upcoming Solar & Storage Live Awards 2025. With a record-breaking number of nominations submitted this year, competition was fierce.

The awards, which celebrates innovation and excellence in the renewable energy sector, recognises outstanding projects and organisations driving the UK's transition to a low-carbon future. GES has been shortlisted for its work delivering fully funded electric vehicle (EV) charger installations for businesses across the country. This project not only promotes clean transport but also supports long-term environmental impact through its unique business model.

What sets Green Energy Switch apart is its partnership approach and profit-for-purpose model. GES collaborates directly with EV installers to deliver this initiative at little or no cost to the businesses involved. Any profits GES makes through commission from installers are then gift-aided to PECT, a leading environmental charity. To date, GES has helped PECT plant over 131,000 trees, reducing over 1,300 tonnes of carbon emissions through the Forest for Peterborough project and a number of other sustainability initiatives.

Sarah Buttigieg, Director at Green Energy Switch, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this national award. Our EV work is all about helping businesses get ready for the future and the 2035 deadline, but also supporting vital sustainability work through our partnership with PECT. It truly means a lot to our team to be recognised alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.”

One of GES’s standout projects includes the installation of eight EV charging points across three sites for Bishopton Vets, a veterinary group transitioning its staff and fleet to electric vehicles. The project included load management, meaning the available power is shared evenly when multiple EVs are charging. This makes their setup more efficient, scalable and future-ready, and it was all delivered at no cost to the business.

The Solar & Storage Live Awards 2025 will take place on 23rd September at The Vox in Birmingham, bringing together the very best individuals, companies, and projects making a tangible impact in the solar and storage space.

For more information about Green Energy Switch and their EV charger installation service, visit www.greenenergyswitch.co.uk or contact [email protected].