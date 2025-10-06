Local care provider backs staff with new life insurance benefit

A Peterborough care company has taken a bold step to support the people at the heart of its services. Fortava Healthcare has announced that every member of staff will now receive a life insurance policy fully paid for by the company — a move designed to give peace of mind to those who spend their working lives caring for others.

Under the new scheme, if a staff member were to pass away while employed, their chosen beneficiary will receive a payout equivalent to one year’s salary. For care staff — many of whom would struggle to afford life cover on their own — this benefit could make all the difference for their families at a difficult time.

Putting Staff First

For many people working in the care sector, life insurance is often seen as out of reach. Lower wages and the pressure of everyday household bills mean that protection for their family’s future is often the first thing to be sacrificed. Yet, the worry never goes away.

Fortava Healthcare operate Thorpe Wood care home in Peterborough

By providing this cover at no cost to employees, Fortava is helping to ease that burden. It’s a gesture that not only supports staff but also recognises the vital role they play in the community.

“Too often, the work of those in care homes is underestimated, yet it is impossible to overstate their contribution,” said Jamie Stuart, Co-Founder and Chief Finance Officer at Fortava Healthcare. “Our staff are the backbone of the care system. This new policy is our way of showing that we value them, and that we are prepared to stand behind them and their families.”

More Than Just a Policy

While the new life insurance benefit provides clear financial security, it also sends a wider message. Care work is a profession built on dedication, compassion, and resilience. By taking this step, Fortava is demonstrating that those who care for others deserve real investment in return.

Fortava Healthcare operate The Maltings care home in Peterborough

A Model for the Sector

Johann van Zyl, Co-Founder and CEO at Fortava Healthcare commented. “Although Fortava may be among the first in the area to introduce such a scheme, the company hopes it won’t be the last. Supporting care staff in practical, tangible ways is vital to ensuring the long-term strength of the sector.”