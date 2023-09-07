News you can trust since 1948
Local care home hosts planning for the future legal seminar

Chater Lodge care home in Ketton invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of paying for care.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:24 BST
Our guests were able to meet impartial financial consultant Christian Jenkins from Welland Valley Legal who discussed how to plan for care. Topics covered included what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.

Christian was able to address and reassure our guests that there is support for those who are worried about the costs of planning for care in the future.

General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “We were delighted to have Christian come in to our home and help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.

Christian Jenkins with David (attendee)Christian Jenkins with David (attendee)
Christian Jenkins with David (attendee)
"It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Maple Leaf Lodge are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”