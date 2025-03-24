Some residents were concerned it would lead to a rise in anti-social behaviour and noise disturbance

A Peterborough restaurant has had its application approved to extend its opening hours despite objections from residents.

Bucharest Coffee and Restaurant on Lincoln Road applied to Peterborough City Council for a variation of its premises licence, which would allow an extension of opening hours from 1am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and from midnight to 1am between Sunday to Thursday.

This means the restaurant would be permitted to play live and recorded music, and sell alcohol and late-night refreshments until these times.

Bucharest Coffee And Restaurant on Lincoln Road

The city council’s licensing committee met on March 21 to review the application and take into account the objections received by members of the public.

One resident wrote a letter to express their “grave concerns” about the application arguing it would “disrupt the peace and quiet” of the neighbourhood if approved.

They also argued that it would “exacerbate” the current levels of crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Another resident raised similar concerns and claimed that the extension of opening hours would “encourage more prolonged drinking sessions”.

A similar application for extended opening hours by the same restaurant was also opposed in 2023, with a petition against it reportedly signed by 150 people. The application was subsequently withdrawn.

However, the latest application was approved by the council’s licensing committee.

William Dell’Orefice, who was representing Bucharest Coffee and Restaurant, told the committee: “In three years, my client has been able to run both a successful and responsible business.

“Despite the name Bucharest, the premises caters to an incredibly wide range of backgrounds, which people from various nationalities and cultures come to enjoy.”

He added: “By permitting an increase of hours, my client will then be able to offer more people a chance to engage socially and responsibly with others over a meal or drink.”

Mr Dell’Orefice claimed the extension of opening hours would not have a negative effect on crime. He also highlighted that one of the residents who objected on the grounds of increased noise disturbance actually lives half a mile away from the restaurant.

Labour councillor Asim Mahmood represented his ward residents at the licensing meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the two residents who objected to the application, he said: “I do note that the applicant has had a successful licence over the last three years with no incidents, but I’m quite disappointed none of the responsible authorities have objected to this variation.

“We believe that extending the hours to 2am in a highly populated area with live music is inappropriate.”

Chair of the licensing committee, councillor Steve Allen, said: “The decision: we grant the application to vary as applied.

“The reasoning: we consider the operating schedule to be sufficient to alleviate the concerns raised and it does promote licensing objectives.”