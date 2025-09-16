LightSpeed Broadband Takes to the Road with New Customer Mobile Hub

LightSpeed Broadband, the award-winning full fibre broadband provider, which is based in Peterborough, is taking to the road in its new mobile hub to meet both residential and business customers face-to-face to raise awareness and help answer any full fibre broadband questions.

The company offers ultra-fast internet, alongside digital voice, replacing the traditional copper telephone lines; and integrated home security services, all delivered through a single, seamless eco-system. It has invested in the new mobile hub as part of its expansion plans, which now sees the business offer its services across the East of England and Midlands.

Jake Allen, Sales Director at LightSpeed Broadband, commented: “Broadband and technology are advancing all the time and we understand that our engagement with both our loyal customers and potential new customers is essential to keep them up-to-date on the latest development and our services. Broadband has undergone a substantial shift in the last couple of years and with the traditional copper telephone lines being phased out and speeds of 2 Gigabits now available, we want to be able to advise people, and there is no better way than being able to do this in person.

“We are investing locally and expanding into towns where better broadband is long overdue. Our new mobile hub, which has been fondly called LightSpeed McQueen, is going to allow our sales team to visit our portfolio of local towns where our full fibre broadband is available or coming soon, and having a presence at events which we sponsor, community hotspots and also visiting supermarket car parks.”

LightSpeed Broadband is offering symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second and with each of its packages, homeowners and businesses will receive an award-winning eero router which is equipped with super-fast WI-FI 7 technology. This will ensure the broadband is lightning-fast, ultra-reliable, buffer-free internet for streaming, remote work, gaming, and everything in between, even when multiple activities are happening at once.

LightSpeed also offers packages which are simple and fairly priced, with no hidden fees, no confusing bundles, and no mid-contract price hikes. LightSpeed Broadband is focused on long-term customer value, not confusing deals with strings attached.

LightSpeed is an independent full fibre broadband provider delivering ultrafast speeds of up to 2Gbps to homes and businesses across the East of England and the Midlands. As an award-winning regional provider, LightSpeed is committed to bringing reliable, Gigabit-speed connectivity to communities often left behind by larger networks - with plans to connect 150,000 new premises and reach 400,000 total connections by 2027.

For further information about LightSpeed’s broadband offerings visit https://www.lightspeed.co.uk/