Less than a week left to enter the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025

The deadline to enter the prestigious Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025 is fast approaching, with just a few days left for submissions to be made.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our prestigious awards will celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life.

Medium and the Large Business of the Year are just two of our 13 categories and we are inviting your business to apply for these awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Medium Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million. This prestigious award has been previously won by Conningsby Road Bretton business Hera Beauty in 2024, PC Howard in 2023 and Rapidrop Global in 2022.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024.

The prestigious Large Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover exceeding £30 million, celebrating outstanding achievements across industries, previous winners include Yours Clothing (2022 & 2023) and Whirlpool Appliances UK 2021

Last year’s winner was EPD Insulation and a spokesperson said: “Winning the Large Business of the Year Award in 2024 was a proud moment for EPD Insulation Group and a testament to the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients.”

Judges will be looking at the following within applications for both awards:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants must submit an application demonstrating their business growth, management structure, financial trends, employee engagement, marketing strategies, sustainability efforts, customer satisfaction, and future business plans.

The deadline for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards is August 31.

To submit a nomination or to select a category visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2025. For more information contact the Event Manager Linda Pritchard on 07837308942

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:

Allison Homes

Azets

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Fosters Legal

Greenwoods Solicitors

Inspire Education Group

Peterborough Positive

Peterborough City Council

Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park

Judging Panel:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horibin

Colleen Gostick

Fred Morton

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Stephen Brown

Tracey Richardson

Trevor Gibson