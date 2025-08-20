Less than a week left to enter the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025
Our prestigious awards will celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life.
Medium and the Large Business of the Year are just two of our 13 categories and we are inviting your business to apply for these awards.
Our Medium Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million. This prestigious award has been previously won by Conningsby Road Bretton business Hera Beauty in 2024, PC Howard in 2023 and Rapidrop Global in 2022.
The prestigious Large Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover exceeding £30 million, celebrating outstanding achievements across industries, previous winners include Yours Clothing (2022 & 2023) and Whirlpool Appliances UK 2021
Last year’s winner was EPD Insulation and a spokesperson said: “Winning the Large Business of the Year Award in 2024 was a proud moment for EPD Insulation Group and a testament to the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients.”
Judges will be looking at the following within applications for both awards:
Entrants must submit an application demonstrating their business growth, management structure, financial trends, employee engagement, marketing strategies, sustainability efforts, customer satisfaction, and future business plans.
The deadline for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards is August 31.
To submit a nomination or to select a category visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2025. For more information contact the Event Manager Linda Pritchard on 07837308942
Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.
Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:
Allison Homes
Azets
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Fosters Legal
Greenwoods Solicitors
Inspire Education Group
Peterborough Positive
Peterborough City Council
Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park
Judging Panel:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Charlotte Horibin
Colleen Gostick
Fred Morton
Nicole Wong
Pep Cipriano
Stephen Brown
Tracey Richardson
Trevor Gibson