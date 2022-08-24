Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lakeland store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre is set to close next month, it has been revealed.

The nationwide chain, which sells kitchen and homeware goods, moved from Church Street in the city centre to the upper floor on Queensgate in 2014.

But after eight years in Queensgate, the store is set to close at the beginning of September, with the loss of seven jobs.

The store will close for the final time on September 9

A spokesman for the firm said: “Having explored all options currently available, Lakeland has unfortunately been unable to secure a long-term profitable future for their store in Peterborough, which will close on Friday 9th September.