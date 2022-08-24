Lakeland in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre set to close
Store will shut its doors for the final time next month
The Lakeland store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre is set to close next month, it has been revealed.
The nationwide chain, which sells kitchen and homeware goods, moved from Church Street in the city centre to the upper floor on Queensgate in 2014.
But after eight years in Queensgate, the store is set to close at the beginning of September, with the loss of seven jobs.
A spokesman for the firm said: “Having explored all options currently available, Lakeland has unfortunately been unable to secure a long-term profitable future for their store in Peterborough, which will close on Friday 9th September.
"Lakeland are very proud of their store team, who have worked exceptionally hard to deliver a wonderful store environment for customers, and are working closely with their team of 7 colleagues to support them at this difficult time.”