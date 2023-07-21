​A labels maker in Peterborough has bolstered its operations in the face of challenging trading conditions.

​AA Labels, based in Wainman Road, Orton Longueville, has enhanced its services in a bid to offer more opportunities and cut costs.

Shoaib Akram, director, said: “The current trading conditions are tough so we have looked at ways that we can support local businesses and improve their bottom line.

The processing area of AA Labels in Peterborough.

“Our large warehouse in Orton Longueville offers space to house thousands of label options, catering for a broad range of shape, style, size – and adhesive.

"We also offer a raft of finishing services, from Cryogenic to everyday paper labels.

He added: “The options are endless.

"Our aim is simple, to support local businesses with cost effective, high quality printing options for labels and packaging.

The company’s services now feature Click and Collect and a Click and Collect plus service for order needed within two hours.

It has also improved its delivery service and introduced a packaging service in addition to labels on its website.

It has also set up an in-house creative team producing quality designs to add value to customers’ products.

Mr Akram said: “By offering an enhanced online experience both with the ordering process and our Click & Collect Plus service, we hope to take some of the stress away from small and medium sized businesses.”

