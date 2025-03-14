The firms are investing millions in staff wages, but not everyone is celebrating 🎭

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis and Currys are raising staff wages ahead of April’s UK minimum wage increase

John Lewis workers will see at least a 7.4% pay rise, while Currys staff will get 6%

John Lewis is investing £114 million in wages, with some employees receiving up to 9.4% more

But despite tripling profits, John Lewis won’t pay staff bonuses for the third year running

Both retailers are hiring, with job applications open on their official careers websites

Two British retailing giants have joined other businesses in raising staff wages ahead of April’s UK minimum wage increase.

John Lewis announced on Thursday, March 6 that around 65,000 shop workers will receive a pay rise of at least 7.4%, while Currys’ 15,000 retail employees will see a 6% increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both raises exceed inflation and follow similar moves by retailers including Marks & Spencer, B&Q, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, and Costa Coffee.

John Lewis is investing £114 million in the pay deal, raising its minimum hourly wage to £12.40 nationwide and £13.85 in London. Its previous base rate would have fallen below the new UK national living wage, which increases to £12.21 an hour on April 1.

The retailer said that around three-quarters of the pay rise is voluntary, exceeding the legal minimum. Employees who have made an "exceptional" contribution could receive pay increases of up to 9.4%.

(Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

But it’s not necessarily all rosy, as John Lewis Partnership has also announced it will not pay a staff bonus for the third consecutive year, despite seeing annual profits triple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer said it would instead prioritise a £114 million investment in staff wages and up to £600 million in business improvements against a challenging economic backdrop affecting both customers and the company.

Next month, the group expects to take a £45 million hit from the rise in national insurance contributions.

John Lewis chairman Jason Tarry said he is “determined” to reinstate the staff bonus “as soon as we possibly can” but could not confirm if it would return next year.

“Now just isn’t the right time,” Tarry told the PA news agency, adding that a decision on the 2025-26 bonus remains undecided, despite expectations of further profit growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currys announced that its minimum hourly wage will rise to £12.51 nationwide and £13.51 in London.

How to apply for jobs at John Lewis and Currys

You can apply for jobs at John Lewis and Currys through their official careers websites. Here's how:

John Lewis

Visit the John Lewis Partnership careers website at jlpjobs.com

Browse jobs by searching for roles or filtering by location and department

Create an account to apply and track your application

Submit your application, including your CV and any required information

Currys

Go to the Currys careers website at curryscareers.co.uk

Search for vacancies by job type, location, or keyword

Apply online by creating an account and submitting your CV.

Monitor your application for updates

Both companies also advertise jobs on sites like Indeed, LinkedIn, and Totaljobs.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.