Jobs to be created at Peterborough’s new Inflata Nation fun park

Bosses of a new themed attraction set to open in Peterborough are expecting to create more jobs.

About 30 staff have already been hired for the 14,000sqft Inflata Nation, which is set to open next month at the Peterborough One Retail Park, in Eye Road.

Inflata founder Matt Ball said: “While most of the new positions have already been filled, the Inflata team say it’s likely they’ll look to recruit further once the centre is up and running.”

Staff are needed to look after customers and run the centre’s cafe, but they are also required to ‘test’ the inflatables each day before the centre opens to the public.

This means hurtling down giant slides, leaping into ball pools and running through an obstacle course.

Mr Ball added; “We’ve created more than 30 jobs so far and we’re delighted to be establishing a centre in Peterborough - with what we believe is Cambridgeshire’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park.

“We were due to open in November, but have unfortunately been forced to delay the launch as we put the finishing touches to the arena.”

“But we plan to throw open the doors in the run up to the festive season - giving Christmas shoppers somewhere to escape to once they’re through with the present hunting.

Mr Ball added: “We always want enthusiastic and personable staff that can demonstrate great customer service and who are not afraid to work hard.

“But we like to create a great working environment.

“Each morning, as part of the arena ‘health check’, staff have to put the inflatables to the test. And we like to think it’s a fun way to start any working day.”

The park will take over a building vacated by Cotswold Outdoor and should officially launch in the first weeks of December but the exact date has still to be announced.

Paul Dunn, Asset Manager for Peterborough One Retail Park, said: “We are delighted to have this unique leisure offer here at Peterborough One.

“The feedback we have received from other tenants and local people has been nothing short of fantastic.

“This is an integral part of our plan to maintain vibrancy here on this well-loved retail park ”

Inflata Nation regularly has vacant positions across a variety of roles, from casual weekend staff through to full-time positions in management.

If you are looking for a new opportunity in a fast growing family-orientated company email: jobs@inflatanation.com