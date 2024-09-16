Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are over 40 betting shops and adult gaming centres in Peterborough.

In a world where the high street is ailing in favour of a move towards online shopping, which shows no sign of slowing down, a solution must be found to the ever increasing number of vacant units in the city.

A commonly used phrase is that ‘something is better than nothing’ but is that the case in this instance.

One industry that appears to be booming in Peterborough right now is the gambling one, with betting shops and adult gaming centres seemingly more than happy to jump into these empty spaces.

Gambling establishments in Peterborough.

Peterborough offers a wide variety of choice when it comes to Gambling with Coral (4), Ladbrokes (11), William Hill (1), Paddy Power (4), Jennings Bet (1) and Betfred (9) all calling the city home, along with a host of adult gaming centres including New Horizon Amusements on Bridge Street, and Merkur Slots on Broadway.

In fact, Merkur Slots will be adding to their presence in the city after its application for a 24-hour hour slot machine and adult gaming centre on Lincoln Road was approved last month.

New Horizon is also planning an expansion into the now closed neighbouring unit that once belonged to The Works. Despite planning officers refusing the application, there is still a chance the development will happen given that the reasons given was due to concerns about how the unit would look.

So, is it the case that we should be happy to see high streets units filled or are the increasing number of these kinds of establishments changing the city and not for the better?

‘These gambling establishments do not promote a positive culture’

That is the opinion of Cllr Asim Mahmood, who spoke against the Merkur Slots application and is working on a motion to lobby the government to regulate gambling premises and empower planning committees to be able to provide further scrutiny to applications, said: “These gambling establishments do not promote a positive culture. They drive people away from city centres and it is often exploitation of vulnerable people. It is promoting that further decline of the city centre.

"The prime example is on Broadway where there are three or four in a row and you have people congregating outside and smoking, people don’t want to walk past that.

"We really do need to think outside of the box, is that really what Peterborough has to offer? Venues close down and we just go for a new vape shop or a betting shop? It really makes you think we are not going in the right direction.”

Even in a hotly contested election campaign, the issue of ‘gambling dens’ united incumbent MP at the time, Paul Bristow, and the ultimately successful prospective MP candidate Andrew Pakes.

In a letter addressed to Peterborough City Council chief executive Matthew Gladstone, Mr Bristow said: “No more gambling dens in our city centre and high streets. It’s time to draw a line in the sand

“What can we do as a council to stop these horrendous centres that cause harm and deliver no discernible benefit to the people of the city?

"These places are also just not right for our city centre. They encourage quite frankly the wrong reasons for people to travel into the city. they are also not right for individuals, for friends, for families or for wider communities.”

‘It is time to stop the rot and take back control of our city centre’

Mr Pakes echoed similar sentiments, adding: “No more gambling shops - it is time to stop the rot and take back control of our city centre.”

The companies themselves tell a different story, however, arguing that their premises add “vitality” and crucially “viability” to the city centre.

A MERKUR spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to returning a vacant unit back to commercial use, ensuring it once again contributes to the local economy.

"The venue will create new jobs and represents much-needed high street investment at a challenging time.

"Our MERKUR Slots are where people come to enjoy their favourite pastime and we look forward to playing an active role in the local community.”

Ticketgrange Limited, which is behind the plans to extend New Horizon, said: “The current unit is vacant and the application will enable, in the interests of vitality and viability, the unit to be ‘brought back to life’ in this location.

"Occupancy of the building would help contribute to the upkeep and maintenance of the building and appearance of the area, adding to the vibrancy and life to the High Street.

“AGCs are high street centric uses and are commonly found in high street pedestrian areas. They are complementary and compatible with other town centre uses and have wider economic benefits."

When deciding on applications, planning committees must make their rulings simply on planning reasons and councillors are not allowed to bring outside opinions to applications.

So perhaps it is some more imagination needed from entrepreneurs to keep the city centre vibrant…