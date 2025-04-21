The new Dunelm store in Peterborough opened this week – and the Peterborough Telegraph got a look at brand new shop.

The firm has moved from its old building to the new location, still on the Boulevard Retail Park.

The store has now increased in size and occupies a 31,000 sq ft space, offering an enhanced shopping experience.

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 50 customers received an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products.

For those a little later to the store, there were still chances to win, as 20 golden tickets – with vouchers ranging from £5 to £20 - were hidden around the store for lucky customers to find.

The increased square footage of Dunelm Peterborough means that there’s now an even bigger range of homewares to suit different styles, tastes and budgets.

The store features an expanded Made to Measure department, where customers can create bespoke, expertly crafted curtains and blinds in their favourite fabrics, ready in as little as seven

days.

The Pausa Kitchen Café is also in-store, offering delicious meals and refreshments for breaks in people’s shopping sprees.

Rob Ward, Store Manager at Dunelm, said “The new state-of-the-art space provides our community with a bigger, better and brighter shopping experience. The team have been working incredibly

hard over the last few months to get everything set up and ready, so we’re absolutely thrilled to now be able to welcome people into our new home.”

1 . Dunelm New Dunelm store opening at Boulevard Retail Park at Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Dunelm New Dunelm store opening at Boulevard Retail Park at Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Dunelm New Dunelm store opening at Boulevard Retail Park at Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales