In Pictures: Charity football tournament in Peterborough raises hundreds for two good causes

Several Peterborough businesses signed up for the 5-a-side football event – which took place on September 16, on Gladstone Park Community Centre’s astroturf.

It was organised by Jensen Group Solutions – a security solutions firm based in the city.

A company spokesperson said: “The tournament brought together local businesses, colleagues, friends, and football fans for an evening of fun, energy, and friendly competition, all in support of two amazing charities: Inspire+ and Head to Toe.

“After plenty of exciting matches – and some spectacular goals - the night ended in a thrilling final where Sitewatch took the victory over Ctec to lift the winners’ trophy.

"Congratulations to all of the teams for putting on such a fantastic display of teamwork and sportsmanship.”

The money raised will be split equally between Inspire+ – supporting young people’s health, education, and wellbeing, and Head to Toe – which supports people receiving mental health, community, and social care.

The spokesperson went on: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who played, supported, donated, and cheered on from the sidelines. The atmosphere was electric, the sense of community was inspiring, and together we’ve made a real difference. With the help of everyone involved, we successfully raised £675 for both charities, which is more than we were hoping for.”

They added: “We believe in the power of bringing people together and this event showed exactly what can happen when community spirit meets a great cause.”

The companies who took part were: Jensen Group Solutions, iSigns, Dragonheart Homes, Edmundson Peterborough, JDF Electrical, Aragon, CTec and SiteWatch.

To help boost the final total for the two charities, you can donate via their firm’s JustGiving page.

One of the team's supporting Head to Toe Charity.

The 5-a-side event was organised by Peterborough firm Jensen Solutions Ltd.

The event has raised hundreds for two charities.

The event was held at Gladstone Park Community Centre.