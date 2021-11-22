In pictures: All the winners and finalists in the PT’s Business Excellence Awards

Trophies were presented to the winners of 12 hard fought categories at the 25th annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards recognising excellence and achievement in many vital areas of business life.

The winners are:

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Larkfleet Group

WINNER: Whirlpool Appliances UK

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Sponsor, Moore

WINNER: Coloplast

LARGE BUSINESS: Sponsor, Princebuild

WINNER: Whirlpool Appliances UK

MEDIUM BUSINESS: Sponsor, Moore Thompson

WINNER: Darke Engineering

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR: Sponsor, Inspire Education Group

WINNER: Luke McCluskey of Circle Select

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Complete I.T.

WINNER: LOF Office Furniture

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Coloplast

WINNER: Peters’ Cleaners

BEST NEW BUSINESS/START UP: Sponsor, Azets

WINNER: Virtue Property & Renovations

DIGITAL & TECHNOLOGY: Sponsor, CityFibre

WINNER: Kamarin Computers

BEST BUSINESS RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS: Sponsor, Peterborough City Council & Opportunity Peterborough

WINNER: Bluebird Care Peterborough & Oundle and Stamford & Rutland

SUSTAINABILITY: Sponsor, Peterborough Telegraph

WINNER: Roythornes Solicitors

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR: Sponsor, Hegarty Solicitors

WINNER: Paul Holt, managing director, Photocentric

The awards were held at the Holiday Inn West, in Thorpe Wood, and were hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior.

Guests also enjoyed an inspirational talk from British polar explorer and motivational speaker Ann Daniels.

Ann told how she and team-mate Caroline Hamilton were the first women to reach both the North Pole and South Pole as part of all-women teams, in 2002.

She also led Catlin Arctic Survey expeditions in 2009, 2010 and 2011, with Pen Hadow.

Peterborough Telegraph editor, Mark Edwards, said: “Each year we celebrate local business success whatever the challenges – and since March last year those challenges have been unprecedented.

“What our finalists and winners have achieved is remarkable and shows some of the great businesses helping Peterborough’s economy succeed.”

1. Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021. Large Business Person of the Year winner Paul Holt EMN-211120-003435009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021. Large Business Person of the Year winner Paul Holt with sponsor Andrew Hornsby and Ann Daniels. EMN-211120-003541009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021. Large Business of the Year winner Whirlpool Appliances with runners up Coloplast and Taylor Rose, sponsor Matthew Pudney and Ann Daniels. EMN-211120-003530009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021. Large Business of the Year winner Whirlpool Appliances with sponsor Matthew Pudney and Ann Daniels. EMN-211120-003519009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales