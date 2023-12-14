Ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's planning move to Peterborough
Ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s is planning a move into Peterborough.
Documents submitted to Peterborough City Council show that the company is planning to open one of its ‘scoop shops’ at 10 Exchange Street in the city centre.
The shop unit is located just off St John’s Square and was formerly home to the jewellers Crown for many years.
The property is currently listed as “under offer” on the estate agent Savills website.
The application submitted to the council is simply for the shop frontage at this stage with further applications expected to follow before a potential opening.
Ben & Jerry’s currently has 169 locations in the UK, many of which being located in cinemas.
The nearest location to Peterborough currently are in Kettering, Cambridge and Northampton.