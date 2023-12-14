Ben & Jerrys has almost 170 locations in the UK.

Ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s is planning a move into Peterborough.

Documents submitted to Peterborough City Council show that the company is planning to open one of its ‘scoop shops’ at 10 Exchange Street in the city centre.

The shop unit is located just off St John’s Square and was formerly home to the jewellers Crown for many years.

The property is currently listed as “under offer” on the estate agent Savills website.

The application submitted to the council is simply for the shop frontage at this stage with further applications expected to follow before a potential opening.

Ben & Jerry’s currently has 169 locations in the UK, many of which being located in cinemas.