Huntingdon's Goodfellow to headline The Advanced Materials Show with 170,000 product range

One of the UK’s leading suppliers of advanced materials and metals will be headlining a major industrial show this week.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodfellow, which works with 6000 customers across the world, will kick-off The Advanced Materials Show on Wednesday when its CEO Simon Kenney provides a keynote address on the opportunities and challenges shaping a sector deemed critical to the Net Zero journey.

He will explore the innovation and insights shaping the future of materials and highlighting how his business is working even closer with R&D, life sciences and engineers to create solutions that are lighter, kinder on the environment, yet still deliver the same robust performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speech is part of a wider Goodfellow presence at the event, with its material experts showcasing its range of more than 170,000 different products at Booth 1128 at the NEC in Birmingham and the firm hosting a special networking drink session to close day one.

Simon Kenney, CEO of Goodfellow

It will also be recording a live “how small can we go?” podcast that will feature a lively discussion on microfabrication trends and sustainability challenges.

“Many of the technologies that will define the next 20 years, like quantum computing, hypersonic travel, and clean energy breakthroughs, will depend on materials that didn’t even exist a decade ago,” explained Simon Kenney, CEO of Goodfellow.

“What was once science fiction - materials that self-heal, adapt to environmental conditions, or conduct electricity better than copper - is now entering real-world applications. And these materials are no longer hidden enablers; they are strategic assets shaping global competitiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Importantly, advanced materials have been recognised in the UK’s Industrial Strategy as a core pillar of national growth. That’s a significant milestone in its own right.”

Dr Aphrodite Tomou, Head of Technical at Goodfellow.

He continued: “We’re really stepping up to the plate, with investment in a new ERP system making us more efficient and cutting lead times and our recent M&A activity delivering new capabilities through US-based Potomac, Bureau of Analysed Samples and Suisse Technology Partners.

“The last two, in particular, have given us access to state-of-the-art laboratories, testing facilities and an unrivalled Certified Reference Materials (CRM) capability.”

Goodfellow, which received an investment from Battery Ventures in 2021, supplies a comprehensive range of metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, compounds, and composites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier to firms involved in R&D, advanced engineering, space and the scientific sector, with subsidiaries across Europe, North America and China helping it extend its global reach.

From its HQ in Cambridge, the material specialist also provides a range of post processing facilities, including rolling, electroplating, sputtering, heat treatment, disk punching/turning and guillotining/sawing.

Dr Aphrodite Tomou, Head of Technical at Goodfellow, concluded: “Our technical experts are some of the best in the industry and they’ll all be at The Advanced Materials Show, talking you through our metals and materials and our wide range of post processing capabilities.

“Magnesium Alloys, Shape Memory Alloys, Glass Reinforced Polymers and Protective and Functional Coatings are some of the fastest growing products in our range and it will be interesting to see which other materials are in people’s thoughts.”