Hundreds of business people expected to attend CambsB2B celebration of enterprise in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A celebration of enterprise in Peterborough is expected to attract hundreds of business people.
Called CambsB2B, the gathering will seek to showcase the business expertise across the area and help power up the local economy.
Hosted by Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, the event will take place on June 13 at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, Parnwell, from 10am to 3pm.
It will aim to bring the business community across Peterborough, Stamford and north Cambridgeshire together to enable companies to reach new audiences, explore trading opportunities and discuss local, regional and national issues.
Among the highlights of the event will be a Business Leaders Breakfast with a discussion on the future of the county’s economy, and later in the day, panel discussions on ‘developing talent pipelines' and ‘A Region of Regeneration’, focusing on how the region’s upcoming projects can benefit local supply chains and people.
There will also be a B2B exhibition hall, informative presentations on key issues, pop up clinics, and the chamber’s speed networking sessions.
Charlotte Horobin, the chambers’ chief executive, said: “CambsB2B is our annual event and exhibition to bring the business community, across all sectors and sizes, together.
"We have a jam-packed day lined up, full of exhibition stands showcasing amazing businesses, engaging presentations from business leaders on current issues and speed networking enabling new business relationships.
Rob Bridge, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, which is one of the event’s sponsors, said: “We are committed to empowering local businesses by providing them with the vital skills and training essential for fuelling growth and promoting inclusivity.
"Our Growth Works with Skills and Growth Hub teams will be on hand to directly engage with local employers, gaining insights into their specific skills needs and assisting businesses in accessing regional support and funding to facilitate their growth.”
Other sponsors include Smart Solutions Group, Newlands Developments, Anne Corder Recruitment, Korten, Inspire Education Group and A Smile A Day Photography.