Hotels, restaurants and department stores- the developments in Peterborough we are most looking forward to in 2025

3 . Hilton hotel

There are still hopes that the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel site could be opened in 2025. The council has opened talks to take on the building of the hotel after it had to take the previous developers Fletton Quays Hotel, into administration in October 2023. In October, the council’s Chief Finance Officer Cecilie Booth said that “maybe in Christmas 2025 we can have a big party in the sky bar.” Photo: David Lowndes