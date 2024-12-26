Hotels, restaurants and department stores- the developments in Peterborough we are most looking forward to in 2025

There are plenty of things to look forward to in 2025 below are some of the best things that are coming to Peterborough in the new year.
They include, hotels, department stores and a range of new restaurant and eateries.
1. Some things to look forward to...
Here are some of the developments set to be completed in Peterborough in 2025. Photo: PT
2. Frasers
One of the most exciting developments coming to Peterborough in 2025 is retail giant Fraser, which is coming to Queensgate Shopping Centre. The date it not yet confirmed but posters have appeared on the old John Lewis unit. There will be space for Flannels, Sports Direct, USC, Jack Willis and Game. Photo: PT
3. Hilton hotel
There are still hopes that the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel site could be opened in 2025. The council has opened talks to take on the building of the hotel after it had to take the previous developers Fletton Quays Hotel, into administration in October 2023. In October, the council’s Chief Finance Officer Cecilie Booth said that “maybe in Christmas 2025 we can have a big party in the sky bar.” Photo: David Lowndes
4. Kathmandu Lounge
The neglected former Yorkshire Bank building on the junction of Church Street and Cowgate is to be turned into a plush Nepalese and Indian restaurant. An opening date of mid-January has been proposed by well-known restauranteur “Kris”, from Hampton Vale’s popular Gurkha Lounge on Stewartby Avenue – known for its relaxed, friendly atmosphere, excellent service and stunning food. Photo: PT