Hotel hosts VIP banquet to celebrate Burghley Horse Trials

The William Cecil hotel in Stamford.

The boutique hotel, nestled neatly within the Burghley estate, is looking to celebrate a historic local tradition by hosting a bespoke banquet for those guests looking to mark the occasion in style on September 2.

Since its birth in 1961, Burghley Horse Trials is one of the most recognised five-star equestrian events in the world — acknowledged globally by leading riders as their ultimate competitive goal. This is a key event for the local area and attracts large crowds to witness some of the very best equestrian action.

The hotel will be marking the occasion with British fizz and oysters on the lawn, before offering guests the opportunity to sit down and enjoy a sumptuous three-course banquet in its marquee — prepared meticulously by its Head Chef Liam Goodwill, using carefully selected ingredients from local suppliers, alongside specially selected wines.

Captain Mark Phillips, aged 73, is an iconic figure within equestrian circles and an Olympic gold medallist for Great Britain. Once amongst the world’s leading riders he is now equally recognised worldwide as a top designer of cross-country courses and as a trainer and coach. He is an impressive thinker on the sport and has stimulated and led discussions that have led to dramatic improvements in many aspects of eventing.

Leicestershire-based Andrew Hoy is an 8-time Olympian and three-time Olympic Gold Medallist for Australia. His 8 Olympic appearances are more than any other Australian Olympian in any sport. He won Burghley on his first attempt in 1979.

Recognised by many for his iconic and reliable commentary across the equestrian world, guests will also have the opportunity to listen to sports commentator, John Kyle.

Sergio Martinez Rios, General Manager of The William Cecil commented: “It is a real honour to be hosting an event like this to celebrate what is arguably the most important date in Stamford’s calendar. We are anticipating an informal and thoroughly entertaining evening, with some amazing local food and wines for our guests to enjoy. The Burghley estate offers the perfect backdrop for an event like this and brings an array of people from around the world to the charming village of Stamford.”

Sergio continued: “We are very lucky to be joined by some special guests this year, all of which are huge names within the equestrian world. We hope to offer everyone in attendance an evening to remember and look forward to the collective celebrations of what is such an important event for all of us.”