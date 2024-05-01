Homebuilder donates towards Mayor of Huntingdon's charity auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mayoral charities are the Huntingdon branches of St John Ambulance and Royal British Legion, Fusion Family and Youth Projects, Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon Volunteer Centre, and a collection of local primary school’s parent teacher associations.

David Wilson Homes added to the range of exciting prizes on offer by donating an outdoor furniture set, ideal for a family to enjoy during the summer months.

The event raised a total of approximately £2,880, which will be split between the charities.

Cllr Phil Pearce, Mayor of Huntingdon, said: "I am delighted to have received this generous donation of outdoor furniture from David Wilson Homes for my Mayor’s Charity Auction.

“All money received from the auction will benefit my six mayoral charities, which are all based within Huntingdon. I hope that the winner of this item in the auction benefits from the furniture as much as the funds raised will benefit the charities.”

David Wilson Homes is building near Huntingdon at its Alconbury Weald development, where there are currently a range of three, four and five bedroom homes available starting at £374,995.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the Mayor of Huntingdon in his efforts to raise money for all these important local charities.

“It’s important to us as a leading housebuilder to recognise and support the local communities where we build.”