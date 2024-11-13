Hive Virtual Assistant extends its offer of flexible, remote support to Peterborough businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whilst the rest of the country are bringing people back into the office, like Amazon, for example, some of the small business owners are opting for the opposite route, proving that virtual working is still highly effective for running a business - and they have plans to capitalise on that.

“It’s very powerful to be able to tap into the remote talent and tools. I just don’t understand why companies would choose to limit themselves to just one location in today’s age. Also, I’d rather spend more of my budget on marketing, rather than a fancy office.” – says Sebastian Trebacz, who is collaborating with his remote team on building a start-up supporting property developers across the UK.

One way of leveraging the remote ways of working is to engage with a Virtual Assistant. Considering the recently announced hike in employer’s NI contributions, some savvy entrepreneurs will definitely opt to get a part time dedicated VA help instead of committing to growing the headcount of permanent workforce.

Hive VA is providing essential support, not just for businesses, but also for individuals and families. Founded by Tania, a local professional with vast experience in healthcare and management, Hive VA offers practical, remote assistance that’s affordable and hassle-free, meeting the needs of clients from all walks of life.

With Hive VA’s remote setup, clients can access support without the typical overheads or logistics of traditional staffing. Whether it’s helping families keep on top of household schedules, supporting individuals with personal organisation, or providing businesses with admin backup, Hive VA adapts to fit each client’s unique needs. It’s an ideal solution for those seeking efficient help without the need for in-house staff or added expenses.

Tania’s training also includes support for clients with ADHD, helping them organise routines and manage tasks to reduce stress. This person-centred approach makes Hive VA a valuable resource for anyone looking to simplify daily tasks – whether at work or at home.