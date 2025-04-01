Hegarty welcomes Belinda Smith & Co to strengthen family law services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new chapter in Family Law Excellence Hegarty is pleased to announce the acquisition of Belinda Smith & Co, a highly respected family law firm that has been delivering expert legal advice in Peterborough, Bourne, and surrounding areas for nearly 20 years. This strategic move strengthens Hegarty’s family law services, ensuring continued excellence in legal support for clients.

Seamless Transition for Clients

As part of this transition, from April, the experienced team at Belinda Smith & Co will officially join Hegarty’s renowned family law department and will operate as Hegarty going forward. This integration brings together the extensive expertise and dedication of both firms, reinforcing Hegarty’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services tailored to individual client needs.

Kelly Trevett, a family solicitor from Belinda Smith & Co, joins the Hegarty family law team.

Clients of Belinda Smith & Co can expect a seamless continuation of legal services with Hegarty, with the same high standards of professionalism and care they have come to trust. As part of this transition, Kelly Trevett, an esteemed family law solicitor at Belinda Smith & Co, will be joining the Hegarty team, ensuring continuity and expert guidance in ongoing cases.

Welcoming Kelly Trevett to Hegarty

Kelly Trevett qualified as a solicitor in 1998 at a busy practice in Enfield. She joined Belinda Smith & Co in 2018 and, following the acquisition, has been appointed as a Senior Associate at Hegarty in 2025.

Throughout her extensive career, Kelly has worked almost exclusively in family law, specialising in divorce and relationship breakdown cases, financial settlements, premarital agreements, and cohabitee disputes. She has particular expertise in resolving cases involving complex financial assets, multiple properties, and pension schemes, including those within the Local Government, Civil Service, NHS, Police, Armed Forces, and Teachers’ Pension schemes.

Hegarty is pleased to announce the acquisition of Belinda Smith & Co.

Kelly is dedicated to achieving fair settlements, whether through out-of-court agreements or contested proceedings in the Family Court. She confidently guides clients through every stage of the legal process with clarity and professionalism.

A Commitment to Constructive Resolution

As a long-standing member of Resolution, an organisation committed to resolving family disputes in a constructive and non-confrontational manner, Kelly upholds this ethos in all aspects of her work. She strives to ensure the best possible outcome for families, minimising conflict while achieving effective legal resolutions.

Looking Forward

The addition of the Belinda Smith & Co team marks an exciting step forward for Hegarty, enhancing our ability to provide expert family law services with a client-focused approach. We look forward to continuing to support individuals and families with their legal needs, providing clear, compassionate, and effective advice.

For further information or to discuss your family law concerns, please contact the Hegarty family team today.