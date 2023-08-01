Hampton Water show home design shortlisted for national property award

The Cypress show home at Hampton Water is one of just six nominations to be shortlisted in the Best Show Home category of the 2023 First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards.

The awards recognise how the housebuilding industry is helping aspirational buyers take their first steps on the property ladder - with this particular category celebrating show homes which enable potential customers to see a property at its maximum potential.

Edward Thomas Interiors designed the three-bedroom Cypress at Hampton Water to appeal specifically to first-time buyers, with a deliberately unfinished appearance featuring modest amounts of furniture, fittings and accessories that could be purchased on a budget.

• The main bedroom inside the show home, which has been designed specifically with first-time buyers

Since opening to the public in April this year, the Cypress show home at Hampton Water has welcomed around 44 visitors, with a quarter of them would-be first-time buyers. All 12 Cypress homes released for sale within the latest phase of the development have already been reserved.

Bovis Homes, part of the Vistry Group, is building 327 homes at Hampton Water, on land off Beebys Way. This will consist of 287 properties for private sale and 40 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Dina Pittore, marketing manager for Vistry East Midlands, said: “It’s extremely good news that the Cypress has been shortlisted for this national award. The Cypress is one of our most sought-after house types because of its large footprint and spacious interiors, and Edward Thomas Interiors have delivered an eye-catching design with affordable, realistic finishes.

“This nomination recognises the importance we have placed on helping aspiring homeowners achieve their dreams of getting on the property ladder at Hampton Water. As well as designing the Cypress show home specifically with first-time buyers in mind, we recently hosted a first-time buyer event at which experts from Edward Thomas Interiors gave potential purchasers hints and tips on how to recreate a show home style on a budget.

“We would encourage house-hunters seeking interior inspiration for their next home to visit the Cypress at Hampton Water and see the shortlisted design for themselves.”

Steve Hird, director of Edward Thomas Interiors, said: “Vistry’s ambition was for The Cypress to have authenticity in its interior design. Recognising that first-time buyers are not exclusively young, part of the brief was to show how this house type appeals to all aspiring homeowners regardless of age, relationship status or working lifestyle.

“It was also important to acknowledge the limited budgets many first-time buyers have for furnishing and decorating, so our design follows a deliberately unfinished or ‘just moved in’ appearance, including modest amounts of furniture alongside artwork and accessories sourced from high street stores or online retailers.

“We are extremely proud that our creativity has been recognised on a national level with this shortlisting, and encourage everyone to vote The Cypress as the 2023 winner!”

The 2023 First Time Buyer Readers Awards’ will be announced in a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on Friday 1 September.

To vote for the Cypress at Hampton Water in the Best Show Home category, visit